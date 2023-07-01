ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 82.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $1,660.98 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00344430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

