Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Increased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.4% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $77,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN traded up $10.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $718.54. 1,015,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,452. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $756.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $563.82 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

