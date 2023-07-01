Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $720.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $953.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $857.05.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $718.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $563.82 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $756.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.