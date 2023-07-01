Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) & CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Free Report) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.7% of Region Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Region Group and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Region Group N/A N/A N/A CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -15.62% 2.16% 0.51%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Region Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Region Group and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Region Group and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Region Group N/A N/A N/A $0.17 13.58 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $133.65 million 0.13 -$12.76 million N/A N/A

Region Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

About Region Group

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group. Region Group comprises two registered managed investment schemes, Region Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Region Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788). The security in each Trust are stapled to form the stapled listed vehicle, Region Group (ASX: RGN), formerly known as SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP).

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

