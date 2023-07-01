Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heartland BancCorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

Heartland BancCorp Announces Dividend

Heartland BancCorp ( OTCMKTS:HLAN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 25th will be paid a $0.759 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.