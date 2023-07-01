Retirement Planning Group Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $173.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

