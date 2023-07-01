Retirement Planning Group Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Planning Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,359.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after buying an additional 15,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $407.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.12.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.