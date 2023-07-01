Retirement Planning Group Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Planning Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,359.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after buying an additional 15,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $407.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

