Retirement Planning Group Invests $207,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 3.5% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 110,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 30.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 128,820 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 592.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $114.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

