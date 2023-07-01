Retirement Planning Group Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDU opened at $81.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $961.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.