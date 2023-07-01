Retirement Planning Group Purchases 1,317 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $220.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

