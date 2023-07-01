Retirement Planning Group Purchases New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 9.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 72,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 22.4% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in 3M by 11.6% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 34,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

MMM stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.77. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.