Retirement Planning Group Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $62.34 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.