Retirement Planning Group Sells 2,734 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Retirement Planning Group cut its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DYNF. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000.

DYNF stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.97. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $35.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

