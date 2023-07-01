Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW) Short Interest Update

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the May 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REVBW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Revelation Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunologic-based therapeutics and diagnostics for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is REVTx-99, an intranasal immunomodulator to prevent or treat infections caused by various respiratory viruses, such as SARS-CoV-2 comprising its variants, influenza A and B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and RSV, as well as is being developed for other indications comprising allergic rhinitis and chronic nasal congestion.

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.