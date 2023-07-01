Reviewing Evolva (ELVAF) and Its Peers

Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Free Report) is one of 359 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Evolva to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Evolva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolva and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolva N/A N/A -56.25 Evolva Competitors $129.09 million $3.59 million -124.64

Profitability

Evolva’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Evolva. Evolva is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Evolva and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolva N/A N/A N/A Evolva Competitors -10,461.85% -74.45% -18.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Evolva and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolva 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolva Competitors 597 1296 3437 26 2.54

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 122.35%. Given Evolva’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evolva has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Evolva beats its competitors on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Evolva Company Profile

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature made ingredient via fermentation that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland.

