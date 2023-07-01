Reviewing UTG (UTGN) & Its Rivals

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare UTG to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UTG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 334 1998 1902 70 2.40

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 210.68%. Given UTG’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares UTG and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $20.74 billion $1.22 billion 56.86

UTG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

UTG has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s peers have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 8.66% 7.77% 0.89%

Summary

UTG peers beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

