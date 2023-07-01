Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.96

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.96 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.05 ($0.08). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08), with a volume of 962,725 shares changing hands.

Revolution Bars Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £14.26 million, a P/E ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.03.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates bars under the Revolution and the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

