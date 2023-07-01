Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,013 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group comprises 1.2% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 53,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 337,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,360.50.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

