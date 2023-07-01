Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Achieves $884,149.07 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $884,149.07 and $10,833.30 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00021230 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,555.67 or 0.99984367 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

