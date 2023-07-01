Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Rite Aid updated its FY24 guidance to ($4.78)-($4.29) EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to -$4.78–$4.29 EPS.

Rite Aid Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,033. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rite Aid

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Rite Aid

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RAD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

