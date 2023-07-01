Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 14,714 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 144.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

