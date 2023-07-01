Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,712 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hubbell Price Performance

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUBB opened at $331.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.22 and a 52-week high of $332.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

