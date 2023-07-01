Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $407.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.43 and its 200-day moving average is $374.12. The company has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

