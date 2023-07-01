Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.43 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Amundi increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $219.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.60 and its 200-day moving average is $223.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

