Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,964 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average of $97.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

