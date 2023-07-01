Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 249 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 82,239.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 300,174 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 54,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $955.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $925.35 and its 200 day moving average is $865.10. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $624.85 and a 52 week high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

