Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 517 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $322.54 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

