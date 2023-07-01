Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $474.74

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 474.74 ($6.04) and traded as low as GBX 411 ($5.23). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.28), with a volume of 28,674 shares changing hands.

Robert Walters Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £306.16 million, a PE ratio of 762.96, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 428.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 473.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 10,000 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($54,672.60). Company insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

