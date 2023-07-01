Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 1,154,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,484,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $666.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 32.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 61,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

