Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKTW. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKTW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.32.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

