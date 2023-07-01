Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.85. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 3,372,667 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYCEY shares. UBS Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 156 ($1.98) in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.75.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

(Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.