Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.85. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 3,372,667 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYCEY shares. UBS Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 156 ($1.98) in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.75.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
