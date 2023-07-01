Royal Bank of Canada Trims Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price to $789.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $816.00 to $789.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $718.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $756.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $563.82 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

