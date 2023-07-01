Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Acquired by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 226,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,565,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,812,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 51,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

