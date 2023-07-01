RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Shares Up 22.7%

Shares of RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Free Report) shot up 22.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 27,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

RT Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

About RT Minerals

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

