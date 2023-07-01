Rune Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22,165.46 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Rune token can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $22,165.46 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.11800481 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

