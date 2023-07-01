Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 98.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

SBR traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. 51,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,339. The stock has a market cap of $961.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.98. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 986.95% and a net margin of 97.32%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.