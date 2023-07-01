Saitama (SAITAMA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.53 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. Saitama has a market capitalization of $38.35 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,590.01 or 1.00012136 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,445,755,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,446,140,155.54726 with 44,364,230,057.64429 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00086121 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,506,915.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.