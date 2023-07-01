Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

Sandstorm Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 53.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.