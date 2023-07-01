Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

Sandstorm Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

NYSE SAND opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.98. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 53.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038,166 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 773,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,529,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 62,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 41.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

