Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SASR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SASR stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $113.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after acquiring an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

