Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 2,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. Santen Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Get Santen Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Santen Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

See Also

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products, including Verkazia, which is used for the treatment of vernal keratoconjunctivitis; STN1008903, which is used for dry eye treatment; Eybelis for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension; Alesion, an anti-allergy ophthalmic solution; Diquas for the treatment for dry eye syndrome; and glaucoma products, such as Tapros, Tapcom, PRESERFLO MicroShunt, and ROCK inhibitor products.

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.