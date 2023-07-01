Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNPHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 2,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. Santen Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.57.
About Santen Pharmaceutical
