SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.31

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €113.31 ($123.16) and traded as high as €123.74 ($134.50). SAP shares last traded at €123.40 ($134.13), with a volume of 1,203,918 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($127.17) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($132.61) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on SAP in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on SAP in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €113.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

