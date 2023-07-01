Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295,231 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $26,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after acquiring an additional 456,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,420,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,916. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

