Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPYV stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

