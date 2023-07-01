Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.6% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $442.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.43. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

