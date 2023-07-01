Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 202,000.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 531.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $93.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.54.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.