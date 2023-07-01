Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

