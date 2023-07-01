Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.9 %

WMT opened at $157.19 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average is $146.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

