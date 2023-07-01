Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $777,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $52.31.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.