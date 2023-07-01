Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,670,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,938,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.78. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.